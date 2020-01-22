25-Year-Old Man Arrested for Allegedly Sexually Abusing Child for Seven Years

A 25-year-old Norwalk man accused of sexually abusing a child for seven years is scheduled to appear in a courtroom at the Murrieta Southwest Justice Center Wednesday, facing about 90 counts of felony sexual assault.

Guillermo Cuevas was arrested on Friday at his residence in the 14000 block of Wheatstone Avenue near Rosecrans Avenue in Norwalk, according to Sgt. R. Ricken of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities began investigating Cuevas in November 2019 when he was accused of committing lewd and lascivious acts on a 12-year-old, Ricken said.

Investigators from the sheriff’s Lake Elsinore Station determined that Cuevas began sexually abusing the child seven years ago, when the victim was 5 years old, according to Ricken.

Cuevas was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center. He is being held on $1 million bail, Ricken said.

The investigation is on-going, and authorities encouraged anyone with information about the case to contact Investigator Jeremy Klemp from the Lake Elsinore Sheriff’s Station at 951-245-3300.