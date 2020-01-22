Natural Gas Leak in Indio Prompts Evacuation of Homes, Motels, Business

About 75 people were evacuated from homes, a business and two motels in Indio for nearly three hours Wednesday morning after a 1-to-2-foot natural gas line ruptured.

Firefighters responded to reports of a large natural gas leak in the 80800 block of Highway 111, west of Madison Street, about 12:45 a.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department.

The Mauna Loa and Western Sands motels, along with a bar, auto repair shop, a Walgreens pharmacy and a gas station are located in the area. Valley Children’s Medical Center is located less than a half-mile away, but was closed at the time of the incident.

SoCalGas crews secured the ruptured pipe and evacuations were lifted around 3:30 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported.