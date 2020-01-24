PD: Six in custody in online sex sting in Woodstock

Police have arrested six men accused of trying to solicit an underage girl for sexual purposes.

Woodstock Police conducted a three-day online operation targeting online predators. During the operation, five of the suspects were arrested when they arrived at a location where they thought they were meeting a 16 year-old girl.

A sixth man was arrested in Alabama.

The suspects and charges are listed below:

*33 y/o male Jason Bryan Major of Dawsonville GA was arrested for the following: Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt of Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt Sodomy and Criminal Attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

*37 y/o male Robert Jones of Atlanta GA was arrest for the following: Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt of Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

*21 y/o Garrett Hick of Atlanta GA was arrested for the following: Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt of Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

*24 y/o Bryan Gomez of Canton GA was arrested for the following: Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt of Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

*38 y/o Mark Shin of Newnan GA was arrested for the following: Child Exploitation, Criminal Attempt of Child Molestation, Criminal Attempt of enticing a child for indecent purposes.

*63 y/o David Nelson of Gadsden AL was arrested on warrants for Computer/Electronic Pornography and Child Exploitation and Criminal attempt to commit child molestation.