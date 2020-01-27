Jurors Deliberate in Trial of Man Accused of Trying to Snatch Boys From Park

Jury deliberations began Monday in the trial of a 30-year-old probationer accused of attempting to abduct two young boys at a park playground in Lake Elsinore.

Marcus Joseph DeWitt of Lake Elsinore is charged with kidnapping to commit rape, attempted kidnapping to commit rape and committing lewd acts on a child for the alleged offenses at Rosetta Canyon Sports Park in the 44400 block of Ardenwood Way.

Closing arguments from both sides wrapped up Monday, after the two sides culminated a week of testimony by calling their final witnesses on Thursday,

DeWitt is being held on $1 million bail at the Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

According to Sgt. Steve Fredericks of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, DeWitt entered the park about 11:30 a.m. on March 11, 2019 and walked onto the playground, where he allegedly approached a 3-year-old boy and grabbed him by the arm as the toddler played inside a piece of playground equipment. He was unable to pick up the boy and turned his attention to a nearby 4-year-old, investigators and prosecutors allege.

DeWitt scooped up that boy and tried to flee, but “the victim’s parents and other family members observed the abduction and were able to catch DeWitt and wrestle the child out of his grasp,” Fredericks said.

He said the 6-feet-4, 275-pound defendant allegedly attempted to continue running but was pulled down by a male relative of the youngster. Additional witnesses helped hold DeWitt until deputies reached the scene and took him into custody without a struggle.

No one was injured, including the children, Fredericks said.

According to court records, DeWitt has misdemeanor convictions for lewd and lascivious conduct, obstruction of justice, violating a court restraining order and vandalism.