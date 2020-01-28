Cathedral City Man Dies After Walking Into Oncoming Traffic, Police Say

The coroner’s office Tuesday identified a 44-year- old pedestrian who was killed when he walked into oncoming traffic in Cathedral City.

The fatality occurred about 7:40 p.m. Monday in the 68300 block of Ramon Road, near Sky Blue Water Trail, said Cathedral City police Cmdr. Paul Herrera.

Cathedral City resident Guadalupe Arrez walked into the roadway in an area without crosswalks and was hit by a car traveling westbound, Herrera said. Arrez died at the scene.

The motorist who struck the man stopped and cooperated with police, and it was determined that neither vehicle speed, alcohol or drugs contributed to the crash, police said.

A westbound stretch of Ramon Road was closed until about 1 this morning for the investigation, according to police.