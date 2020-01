Strong Winds Topple Power Poles in Mecca; Power Out For 1,264 Customers

Crews worked amid heavy winds Wednesday to restore power to an estimated 1,294 customers in and around Mecca, the Imperial Irrigation District reported.

The outages were reported at 11:21 a.m., according to IID spokesman Robert Schettler.

Strong winds toppled several power poles, affecting customers in Mecca, in Riverside County, and Bombay Beach, almost 30 miles away in Imperial County, Schettler said.

The IID did not provide an estimate for when electricity would be restored.