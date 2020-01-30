Gusty Santa Ana Winds To Continue Through Friday in Riverside County

Gusty Santa Ana winds will continue Thursday in Riverside County and could create hazardous conditions for high-profile vehicles traveling through mountain passes, according to the National Weather Service.

The agency issued a high wind warning that will last until noon Friday in the Riverside metropolitan area, the Riverside County mountains and the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning — but not the Coachella Valley.

Winds out of the north and northeast are expected to be between 20 and 35 mph Thursday, with isolated gusts possibly reaching 55 mph along mountain ridge tops, forecasters said.

The winds are not expected to significantly elevate the risk of wildfires because humidity levels are around average and brush in the region is not critically dry, according to the NWS.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways, especially along I-15 and I-215 near the Cajon Pass and I-10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Wind speeds will increase slightly Thursday afternoon before calming down again early Friday, forecasters said.

High temperatures Thursday could reach 75 degrees in Riverside, 77 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 77 in the Coachella Valley and 72 in Temecula and 72 in Hemet.