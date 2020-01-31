CDC Issues Federal Quarantine Orders for Repatriated Americans

“These people are not under federal quarantine,” said Dr. Chris Braden, with the Centers for Disease Control at a news conference on Wednesday. Now, the CDC has issued the first federal quarantine orders in 50 years for 195 Americans, who were repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the deadly coronavirus, to March Air Reserve Base in Riverside.

“CDC under statutory authority of the HHS secretary has issued federal quarantine orders for all 195 passengers the quarantine will last 14 days from when the plane left Wuhan, China,” said Dr. Nancy Messonier, the director of the National Center for Immunization and respiratory Diseases with the CDC.

This week one person tried to leave before the three day hold forcing officials to enforce a mandatory quarantine order for that person.

The CDC says this new order is a precautionary measure to control the spread of the virus and protect Americans.

“This decision, which has been deliberated at CDC by our most expert staff with previous experience working on multiple outbreaks and pandemics, is based on the current scientific facts. While we recognize this is an unprecedented action, we are facing an unprecedented public health threat. And this is one of the tools in our toolbox to mitigate the potential impact of this novel virus on the United States. This legal order is part of an aggressive public health response, the goal of which is to prevent, as much as possible, community spread with this novel virus in the United States,” said Dr. Messonier.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser, the Riverside County’s public health officer, says he supports this order because of the unknowns, “There’s an awful lot of uncertainty about this new strain of coronavirus , we don’t have a good idea of how it spreads, who can spread it very easily.”

Coronavirus has now infected nearly 10 thousand people and killed more than 200 and is growing at a rapid rate.

“Every day this week China has reported additional cases. Today’s numbers are a 26% increase since yesterday. Over the course of the last week, there have been nearly 7,000 new cases reported. This tells us the virus is continuing to spread rapidly throughout China. The reported deaths have continued to rise as well, and additional locations outside China have continued to report cases. There has been an increasing number of reports of person-to-person spread. And now most recently, a report from the new England journal of medicine of asymptomatic spread. While we still don’t have the full picture and we can’t predict how this situation will play out in the U.S., the current situation, the current scenario is a cause for concern,” said Dr. Messonier.

Dr. Cameron Kaiser says the rate of spread is concerning, “Some of the things that the CDC brought up in their statement over the quarantine are actually quite troubling so I think this is a good way for the American public to feel a lot safer about this.”

Dr. Kaiser says the group is being kept as comfortable as possible in motel like quarters, “They are not prisoners yes they are currently under a quarantine order and they need to obey it but nobody wants to turn this into a minimum security prison.”

They may even watch Super Bowl like most Americans.

“We’re trying to set up a way so they can watch the big game on Sunday, somebody asked for beer and wings, we’ll see what we can do,” says Dr. Kaiser.

More importantly he says they’re being screened every 12 hours and have 24 hour medical care access, “A few people have some coughs and symptoms that turned out to be something else and so we’re hoping it will stay that way.”