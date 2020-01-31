Indio Police Report Wire-Transfer Scam to Include Threatened Violence

Indio police warned Friday that residents have reported threatening phone calls and text messages demanding money.

The communications include threats of violence against family members if wire transfers are not completed, and can also include “graphic images” being texted, police said.

Some of the reported communications also include the unknown scammers claiming to know the names and addresses of their victims.

Police are asking victims to contact Indio police at 760-391-4057, or contact the FBI directly by filing a report at https://www.ic3.gov/default.aspx.