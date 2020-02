Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Night in Indian Wells

The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says a pedestrian was struck and killed by a driver Friday night near Hwy 111 and Cook St. in Indian Wells.

Sheriff’s deputies say the driver of the car is cooperating with police. Investigators are not ruling out drugs or alcohol as factors in the incident, but it’s still under investigation.

Authorities received a call around 9:45 p.m. Friday. No information about the driver or the victim has been released as of Friday night.