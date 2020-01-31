Weekend Closures Set for 60/91/215 Interchange

Beginning Friday evening and continuing through the weekend, several lanes, off-ramps and connectors at the 60/91/215 interchange in Riverside will be closed as part of ongoing rehabilitation work on the Pomona (60) Freeway that got underway last summer.

The 55-hour closures will occur between 10 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Monday at:

— the eastbound 60 Main Street and Rubidoux Boulevard off-ramps;

— the connector from the eastbound 60 to the northbound Interstate 215;

— the connector from the eastbound Riverside (91) Freeway to the westbound 60;

— the number three and four lanes of the eastbound 91 approaching the interchange; and

— the number three and four lanes of the eastbound 60 approaching the interchange.

Caltrans advised motorists driving through the region to use the 91 and Interstate 10 to circumvent the roadwork and avoid delays.

The roadway overhaul, which entails replacing slabs of degraded pavement, has been dubbed the “60 Swarm” in reference to multiple projects occurring over two years along the 60 freeway. Altogether, the swarm covers a 20-mile stretch, from Chino to downtown Riverside.

Officials said they hope to have the $134 million pavement replacement project done by the summer or fall of 2021.

The other part of the 60 Swarm is composed of bridge replacements, costing $23 million. According to Caltrans, the Benson Avenue, Monte Vista Avenue and Pipeline Avenue overcrossings in Chino are all due to be razed and replaced with new spans. However, this part of the project is on hold this week while Caltrans awaits approval of an asbestos-removal plan by the South Coast Air Quality Management District, according to Caltrans spokeswoman Kimberly Cherry.

More information is available at http://www.60Swarm.com, or via the 60 Swarm hotline: 833-607-9276.