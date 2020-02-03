Pedestrian Found Dead After Apparent Hit and Run in Indio

Police put out the call Monday for help solving what appears to be an early morning hit-and-run crash that left a woman dead in Indio.

Indio Police received a call at 2:30 a.m. Monday that a body was found near the roadway on Highway 111 west of Clinton Street, according to spokesman Benjamin Guitron.

Responding officers found an adult woman who appeared to have been hit by a car on the south side of the road.

Guitron said she could have been crossing the street at the time she was hit. There was no crosswalk near where her body was found, he said.

Highway 111 was closed until about 8 a.m. between Madison and Clinton streets.

No arrests have been made. Police are asking for witnesses to come forward, or for business owners to share surveillance footage.

The woman’s identify is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

Anybody with information is urged to call Indio police at 760-391- 4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.