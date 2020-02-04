Gusty Winds, Freezing Temperatures Expected Again in Riverside County

Gusty winds will blow in the Riverside metropolitan area Tuesday morning and sub-freezing temperatures are expected again Tuesday evening in the Coachella Valley, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Riverside metropolitan area until 9 a.m. Tuesday.

Winds out of the north are expected to be between 15 to 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 60 mph below the Cajon Pass.

Those gusty conditions will make travel difficult at times for high- profile vehicles on highways in that area, according to the NWS.

The agency issued a freeze warning for the Riverside metropolitan area and the Coachella Valley that will remain in effect until 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Temperatures in those areas could drop as low as 25 degrees Tuesday evening through Wednesday morning, forecasters said.

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

NWS officials warned that those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 57 degrees in Riverside, 60 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 64 in the Coachella Valley, 56 in Temecula and 55 in Hemet.