Suspects in Houston Catch Fire While Trying to Set Fire to Apartment Complex

Security Cameras in Texas capture two men setting a fire, and getting caught up in it.

The Harris County Fire Mashal’s Office and Crime Stoppers released a video of two men, breaking into the leasing officers of an apartment complex.

The incident happened in the early morning hours of January 10th.

Security cameras captured them dousing the furniture with a flammable liquid. Then, one flicks a light, and both get engulfed in flames.

Both men managed to run out.

It’s unclear if either of the suspects were injured.

Harris County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.