Gusty Winds, Freezing Temperatures Expected in Riverside County This Morning

Sub-freezing temperatures and gusty winds are expected again Wednesday morning in parts of Riverside County, but conditions are expected to be calmer and warmer by Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

A wind advisory will remain in effect in the Riverside metropolitan area until 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Winds out of the northeast Wednesday morning are expected to be between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 45 mph, forecasters said.

NWS forecasters warned that those gusty conditions could make travel difficult at times for high-profile vehicles on highways in that area and could be strong enough to blow down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

A freeze warning will remain in effect until 9 a.m. Wednesday in the Riverside metropolitan area and until 8 a.m. Wednesday in the Coachella Valley.

Temperatures could drop as low as 23 degrees Wednesday morning in the Riverside metropolitan area, while temperatures in the Coachella Valley are expected to bottom out at 29 degrees, forecasters said.

The freeze warning means that the cold conditions could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation, plus unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged.

The NWS warned that those who have in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

High temperatures Wednesday could reach 63 degrees in Riverside, 67 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 67 in the Coachella Valley, 58 in Temecula and 60 in Hemet.

Temperatures are expected to warm up heading into the weekend, with highs in most places expected to be in the high-60s to low-70s on Friday.