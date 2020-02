Ongoing Investigation Closes Coachella Street

Heavy police activity in Coachella closes down one neighborhood street.

Witnesses in the area say there are unmarked police vehicles and a Riverside County Sheriff’s Office R.V.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Office, deputies are conducting a search on Fourth Street as they follow up on a previous case.

The investigation has closed down Fourth Street between Palm Avenue and Cesar Chavez Street.

There are no other details available.