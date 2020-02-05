Top Coachella Valley Bartenders Compete Head-to-Head For Charity

The Palm Springs Craft Cocktail Week Championship returns to Palm Springs Wednesday.

Now in its fourth year, the competition will see at least 10 of the best bartenders in the Coachella Valley go head-to-head in live cocktail-making competition at the Moxie in Palm Springs.

Audience members can also vote for their favorite mixologist in the Audience Award category.

Tickets are $45 at the door, and include food and cocktail tasters.

This year’s sponsors include George Dickel Rye and Deleon Tequila Platinum Blanco.

The money raised helps benefit the Desert AIDS Project and the LGBT Community Center of the Desert.