2020 DEL Winter Sports Crowns Champions

The 2020 DEL winter sports season has come to an end. On Wednesday, teams around the Coachella Valley were crowned.
Here are your 2020 winter sports DEL champions:
- Girls Basketball: Xavier Prep – Finished in league with an undefeated 10-0 record.
- Boys Basketball: Tie for the DEL title – Palm Springs 9-1, Shadow Hills 9-1
- Girls Soccer: Tie between Palm Desert 8-2, La Quinta, 8-2
- Boys Soccer: Rancho Mirage 7-3, Palm Springs 6-2-2
- Wrestling: Palm Desert won the schools first ever CIF-SS dual meet wrestling championship.
Congratulations to all!
With league play over, teams head to the CIF-SS playoffs. The brackets will be announced this Sunday.