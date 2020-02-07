Former White House Press Secretary to Speak at Coachella Valley Fundraiser

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, one of President Donald Trump’s former White House press secretaries, is attending a private reception Friday prior to her speaking engagement Saturday in Indian Wells.

The seventh annual Heartbeat of Love Luncheon is organized by Mama’s House, a Palm Desert-based nonprofit that provides shelter for pregnant women.

The private reception Friday for “major donors” for Mama’s House is slated for 5 to 7 p.m. at an unspecified location. Sanders will also take the stage 11 a.m. Saturday at Indian Wells Renaissance Resort and Spa, 44400 Indian Wells Lane.

The 37-year-old entered the White House as deputy press secretary in May 2017 following Trump’s election. She initially joined the Trump campaign as a senior advisor during the primaries. Trump later promoted her to press secretary following the departure of Sean Spicer.

Sanders is remembered for her tense exchanges with reporters during her time in the White House. In 2018, Sanders revoked CNN reporter Jim Acosta’s press credentials following an adversarial exchange between the reporter and the president one day after the 2018 midterm elections. He ultimately received his credentials back.

She entered politics in 1992 during her father’s first United States senatorial campaign, and went on to spearhead other political campaigns for him including his 2016 presidential bid. After he ended his run for president, she signed on to the Trump campaign.

After leaving the White House, Sanders became a Fox News contributor.

Last December, she told CNN she was “very seriously looking” into running for governor of Arkansas, her father’s old post.