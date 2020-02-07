Special Student Gets Honored with Award and Surprised by Local Athletes

There was a buzz was in the air on Friday at Gerald Ford Elementary School in Indian Wells. The students knew it was a special day when they saw a towering team of athletes from College of the Desert on their playground. Little did they know it was only the beginning of what would be an unforgettable day for one of their own eight-year-old Emmett Abarca.

“He’s an incredible basketball player, he loves to shoot hoops, he comes to school each and every day with a huge smile on his face … congratulations Emmet,” says his teacher Megan Miller.

Emmett received the school’s “best award”, because he embodies the school’s motto: always do your personal best.

On this day, it takes on an even bigger meaning.

You see, Emmett suffers from Dravet syndrome a rare disease that causes catastrophic seizures.

“And it is life threatening and he was diagnosed with that at age two and everyday is a struggle for Emmett but he wakes up with a smile on his face ready to tackle all of his struggles,” says his mom Megan Abarca.

The C.O.D. basketball team heard about Emmitt, his love of the game and wanted to honor him too.

“To celebrate resilience, perseverance and ultimately the mamba mentality,” says Caleb Gervin, the assistant basketball coach at C.O.D..

They surprised him with a plaque, signed jersey and basketball. and after the ceremony, they played a little hoops.

The highlight? When Emmitt proved he has the skills to make a couple assists.

“He’s a great inspiration to know his challenges, his joy it’s a great example for all of us to think about our situation and hold on to the good things in life,” says Gervin.

A community coming together as a team to show a little boy a lot of love, will live in the hearts of many for years to come.

“Today is something that we’ll never forget,” says his mom, Megan.

The generosity continues as the C.O.D. basketball team will donate proceeds from their game on February 15, 2020 at the C.O.D. campus to the Dravet Foundation in Emmett’s honor. The team invites all of the community to support Emmitt, his familly an of course root for the home team.

If you can’t make it you can still donate in Emmitt’s honor by visiting: Dravet Foundation and fill out in honor of Emmitt Abarca.