Storm System Could Bring Rain, Snow in Riverside County on Sunday

Sunny skies are expected throughout Riverside County Friday, but a storm system is tracking toward Southern California this weekend and could arrive Sunday.

The low pressure system is expected to bring cooler temperatures, gusty winds out of the west and the possibility for rain throughout the county along with snow in the mountains, according to the National Weather Service.

The track of the storm remains unclear and it could center itself off the coast, which would bring only light rain west of the mountains, forecasters said.

The storm is expected to arrive early Sunday and bring a chance of precipitation through at least Tuesday morning.

Snow levels are expected to drop to around 3,800 feet on Monday morning, then rise to about 5,200 feet Monday night.

Rain totals are forecast to be light, with around a quarter-inch projected in the San Gorgonio Pass near Banning, less than one-tenth of an inch in the Riverside metropolitan area and up to three-quarters of an inch expected in the mountains, forecasters said. The Coachella Valley could get around one- tenth of an inch of rain, with most of it projected to fall on Monday.

Temperatures are expected to remain above average early this weekend before dropping on Sunday.

High temperatures Friday could reach 72 degrees in Riverside, 77 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 77 in the Coachella Valley, 69 in Temecula and 74 in Hemet.