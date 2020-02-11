Gusty Winds Expected in Most of Riverside County, But Not the Coachella Valley

Gusty winds will buffet parts of Riverside County Tuesday, creating hazardous travel conditions for high-profile vehicles.

The National Weather Service issued a high wind warning that will last until 2 p.m. Tuesday in the Riverside metropolitan area, the Riverside County mountains and San Gorgonio Pass near Banning — but not the Coachella Valley.

Winds out of the north and northeast are expected to be between 20-35 mph, with gusts potentially reaching 70 mph in the canyons and foothills to the south and west of mountain ridges, forecasters said.

The winds are expected to peak early Tuesday morning, then subside by Tuesday afternoon.

NWS officials warned that winds could be strong enough to blow around unsecured objects and knock down tree limbs, potentially causing power outages.

Conditions will also be hazardous for high-profile vehicles traveling on highways through mountain passes, especially on Interstates 15 and 215 below the Cajon Pass and Interstate 10 through the San Gorgonio Pass.

Temperatures will be slightly warmer Tuesday and should remain around average into the weekend, according to the NWS.

High temperatures Tuesday could reach 68 degrees in Riverside, 68 in the San Gorgonio Pass, 71 in the Coachella Valley and 65 in Temecula and 66 in Hemet.