La Quinta softball players sign their letter of intent

The La Quinta Blackhawks held a ceremony Tuesday afternoon to show recognition to two seniors taking their talents to the next level.

Briana De Lara and Victoria Gordillo are both committed to play college softball beginning in the fall of 2020.

Briana will head right down the road to CSU Dominguez Hills in Carson, California. Briana, a pitcher and utility player has played all four years as a Blackhawk.

Victoria Gordillo will be heading to Howard college in Big Springs, Texas. The 3rd baseman has also played La Quinta softball all four years.

Congratulations to both athletes.

La Quinta will kick off their season next Friday (February 21st) at Apple Valley high school.