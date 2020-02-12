Eisenhower Health is First Hospital in the US to be Named A Million Hearts Hospital

Million Hearts — a national initiative by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to prevent one million heart attacks and strokes in five years — is now congratulating hospitals and health systems that excel in preventing cardiovascular events through the new Million Hearts Hospitals & Health Systems Recognition Program.

Eisenhower Health partnered with the CDC as a pilot program becoming the first hospital in the United States to be recognized as a Million Hearts Hospital.

“Through this initiative, Eisenhower Health collaborated with many partners, including Eisenhower Desert Cardiology Center, Renker Wellness Center, Café 34 (the hospital’s cafeteria) and dietary services with Morrison Healthcare and Canteen vending services, Eisenhower Lucy Curci Cancer Center, and the hospital’s Marketing and Public Relations department,” says Patricia Cummings, PhD, MPH, Epidemiologist, and lead for implementing Million Hearts at Eisenhower Health. “We are thankful to these partners for helping us achieve this prestigious recognition.”

The Million Hearts Hospital & Health Systems Recognition Program acknowledges institutions working to systematically improve the cardiovascular health of the population and communities they serve through the priority areas of: 1) Keeping People Healthy, 2) Optimizing Care, 3) Improving Outcomes for Priority Populations, and 4) Innovating for Health.

The program also creates new opportunities to promote innovative approaches to tackle the leading causes of heart disease and stroke. The Million Hearts Hospital & Health Systems Recognition Program is an on-ramp for hospitals to get involved in Million Hearts and to be appreciated for the work they are doing. It also enables participants to identify new areas and ways in which they can prevent cardiovascular events. Some 1.6 million people in the U.S. have a heart attack or stroke each year.

“High-performing hospitals and health systems can have lifesaving impact preventing heart attacks and stroke. Through the Million Hearts Initiative, we aim to highlight these hospitals and health systems’ commitment to prevention as we work together to inspire even greater innovation and achievement,” says Laurence Sperling, MD, executive director of Million Hearts.