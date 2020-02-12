Lane Closures Likely Wednesday evening, Thursday Night on I-15 in Lake Elsinore

Portions of northbound and southbound Interstate 15 near Lake Elsinore will be periodically shut down Wednesday evening and Thursday night as engineers gather data in preparation for a $22 million slab replacement project, and motorists should be prepared for delays, according to Caltrans.

The intermittent lane closures will occur between 6 p.m. and 4 a.m., and during the same hours Thursday to Friday, starting north of Nichols Road and extending to Temescal Canyon Road.

“One lane will remain open on both sides at all times,” Caltrans District 8 spokeswoman Joy Schneider told City News Service.

She said engineers need to measure spaces along I-15 to confirm the scope of the work. The actual slab replacements will get underway in mid-March, according to Schneider.

“It’s a straightforward slab replacement project, and most of the construction activity will probably be happening during the overnight hours,” she said. “It should take about 18 months to complete.”

More information is available at https://dot.ca.gov/caltrans-near- me/district-8.