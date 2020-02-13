Authorities Say Felon Busted with Meth, AR-15 Magazines, Counterfeit Money

An Eastvale man was behind bars Thursday after authorities say they found in his home counterfeit money, high-capacity AR-15 magazines and methamphetamine thought to be for sale.

Michael De La Madrid, 35, was arrested Tuesday when authorizes served a search warrant related to narcotics sales in the 5800 block of Hamner Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Inside the home, deputies found almost an ounce of methamphetamine, miscellaneous ammunition — including loaded magazines for an AR-15 assault rifle — fictitious U.S. currency and two suspected stolen Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department uniform shirts, sheriff’s officials said.

De La Madrid is a felon and barred from possessing ammunition, according to authorities. He was arrested on suspicion of possessing narcotics for sale, being a felon in possession of ammunition and possessing large- capacity magazines.

He remains in Robert Presley Detention Center in Riverside without bail and is scheduled to be arraigned Tuesday.