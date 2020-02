Injured Motorist Airlifted After Crash near Idyllwild

A motorist was airlifted to a regional hospital with serious injuries Thursday after a solo-vehicle car crash near Idyllwild, the Riverside County Fire Department reported.

The crash was reported just before noon near Highway 243 and Round Robin in the unincorporated community of Pine Cove, according to fire officials.

The motorist, whose identity was not disclosed, suffered serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to a hospital in unknown condition.