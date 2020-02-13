Modernism Week Returns With Space-Themed Party

Eleven days of exalting all things mid-century architecture and design will kick off Thursday evening with a space-themed party at the Palm Springs Air Museum.

Modernism Week, now in its 15th year, spans from Thursday to Feb. 23, and will feature more than 350 events including tours of famous mid-century homes, according to organizers.

A $175-a-head party Thursday night will be set to the tune of David Bowie, as played by the tribute performer David Brighton and his concert experience called Space Oddity.

Wookies, aliens, mods, jetsons and trekkies are all invited, according to organizers. A space bar will include intergalatic-themed cocktails.

The event is for adults 21 or older and includes valet parking.

The party begins at 7 p.m. at the Palm Springs Air Museum, 745 N. Gene Autry Trail.

For more information visit http://www.modernismweek.com.