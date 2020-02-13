Pedestrian Killed in Indio Hit-and-Run Identified

Authorities Thursday identified a woman killed in an apparent hit-and-run in Indio last week and renewed their request for witnesses to come forward, or for business owners to share surveillance footage.

Police received a call about 2:30 a.m. Feb. 3 that a body was found near the roadway on Highway 111 west of Clinton Street, according to Indio Police Department spokesman Ben Guitron. Responding officers said the victim appeared to have been hit by a car on the south side of the road.

Guitron said the pedestrian, identified as 35-year-old Christina Nicholson of Indio, could have been crossing the street at the time she was hit. There was no crosswalk near where her body was found, he said.

As of Thursday afternoon, no arrests have been made, Guitron said.

Anyone with information is urged to call Indio police at 760-391-4051. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Coachella Valley CrimeStoppers at 760-341-7867.