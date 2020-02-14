Authorities: Felon Busted with Gun, More Than 1,000 Illegal Pot Plants

Authorities chopped down more than 1,000 marijuana plants and made an arrest Friday while serving a search warrant at an illegal pot grow in Mead Valley.

Deputies served a search warrant in the 22200 block of Markham Street in unincorporated Riverside County and found 1,094 plants at various stages of growth scattered throughout several greenhouses on the property, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Deputies also found a shotgun inside the house.

The property owner, 64-year-old Alonzo Lawrence Ivory, was arrested during the search. He was booked at the Southwest Detention Center in Murrieta on suspicion of illegal marijuana cultivation and for being a felon in possession of a firearm.