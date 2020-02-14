Fraud Suspect Arrested with Stolen Property in La Quinta

A suspect wanted for questioning in a felony evading case and outstanding warrant was in custody Friday morning after being arrested in La Quinta.

The suspect, identified as Daniel Arellano, 24, of Indio, was located by deputies in the 78900 block of Highway 111, near Adams Street, about 12:15 p.m. Thursday and taken into custody without incident, according to Sgt. David Aldrich of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

“During the arrest, property believed to be fraudulently purchased and a credit card (with) a different (person’s) name on it was located,” Aldrich said. “(Deputies) conducted a follow-up investigation and determined Arellano used the credit card to fraudulently purchase items from a local business.”

Deputies contacted the owner of the credit card and were told it was stolen during an unreported vehicle burglary in Palm Desert early Thursday morning, Aldrich said.

Arellano’s vehicle, a 2008 gray Nissan Altima, was found in the 78300 block of Varner Road in Palm Desert and a search of the vehicle turned up additional stolen property, Aldrich said.

Arellano was booked into the Riverside County jail in Indio on suspicion of vehicle burglary and credit card fraud.