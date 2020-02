One Year After the Valentine’s Day Flood, Part 1

It’s been exactly one year since the Valentine’s day storm that destroyed entire roads, isolated mountain communities and left lasting scars that can still be seen today.

In part one of this NBC Palm Springs news special, Daytona Everett goes back to all the places affected by the flood to see what they look like today.

Watch NBC Palm Springs on Friday for part two of the series. It will answer the questions: Could it happen again? And, would the valley be ready?