11 children shot in yet another violent Chicago weekend

(CNN) — Chicago’s weekend began with a girl reportedly shooting her 11-year-old brother, who had to be rushed to the hospital. By the time Monday morning rolled around, 25 people had been shot, 11 of them minors, police said.

Three died in the weekend violence, all of them adults, according to police.

The shootings occurred between Friday at 6 p.m. local time and 6 a.m. Monday morning, according to CNN’s review of the Chicago Police Department’s major incident reports.

They come nine months into the administration of Mayor Lori Lightfoot, who has labeled the city’s gun violence a priority, and just a few months before the arrival of summer, often a bloody season in the Windy City.

Here are the details on the children who were shot, according to police:

Friday

Around 8 p.m., a 7-year-old was handling a firearm at a home on the city’s West Side when the weapon discharged, striking an 11-year-old boy. The two were siblings, CNN affiliate WLS TV reported. The shooting appears accidental, police said. The boy was hospitalized in serious condition.

Saturday

Shortly after midnight, a juvenile was playing with a gun in his South Side home when he accidentally shot two relatives. A boy, 8, suffered a gunshot wound to his shoulder, while another bullet grazed the arm of a 12-year-old girl. Both were reported to be in fair condition, police said. The shooting is under investigation.

A 15-year-old boy was handling a firearm at a location between Little Village and Marshall Square when the weapon went off, hitting a 14-year-old girl in the cheek. She was transported to Cook County Health in fair condition, and the boy was taken into custody.

A 15-year-old girl was shot in the leg and foot and is in good condition at University of Chicago Medicine Comer Children’s Hospital.

A 14-year-old girl was shot in the leg and is in good condition at John H. Stroger Jr. Hospital of Cook County.

Another 14-year-old girl suffered gunshot wounds to her back, shoulder, leg and lower backside and is in critical condition at Comer Children’s.

Just before 5 p.m., a 16-year-old was walking near Palmer Park on the city’s South Side when someone in a passing light-colored vehicle opened fire. The teen was shot in the left thigh and was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn in good condition.

Sunday

Around 2:30 p.m., a 17-year-old was traveling in a vehicle just south of Midway International Airport when another vehicle pulled alongside and someone inside opened fire, hitting the teen in the face. The victim took himself to Christ Hospital in fair condition. Detectives are investigating the incident.

In another apparent drive-by, in an unspecified part of the city, a 16-year-old boy was walking when someone shot at him from a passing black sedan, hitting him in the leg. He was transported to Stroger in fair condition. No one is in custody, and the incident is under investigation.

Monday

A 17-year-old was walking with a 19-year-old friend when three men approached in a tan SUV and asked if they wanted to buy any drugs. When they declined, someone in side the SUV shot at them, hitting the 17-year-old in the foot. She was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in good condition. The shooter is not in custody, and detectives are investigating the case.

