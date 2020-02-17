County Fair in Indio Continues With Multiple Presidents Day Events

The 74th Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival continues Monday in Indio and will include multiple events in honor of Presidents Day.

A Presidents Day parade is planned for 9 a.m.

Later in the afternoon, a special flag-raising ceremony will be held in the Taj Mahal Building Courtyard at 1 p.m., featuring Fourth District Supervisor V. Manuel Perez. And at 5:30 p.m., veterans will be honored during a special presentation on the pageant stage at 5:30 p.m, featuring veterans Edward Robles and Rae Lynn Munoz.

Veterans and three of their guests are admitted free every day of the festival with proper identification.

Cinnamon rolls, funnel cakes and deep-fried Twinkies are among the classic food fare that will be available throughout the festivities, culminating in the main attraction Monday evening with the musical “Aladdin: The Magician Remembers” featured on the pageant stage starting at 6:15 p.m.

Other events on Monday include the “Monster Trucks with Metal Mulisha/Fitz Army Freestyle Motocross” at 2:30 and 5 p.m.

Kids can enjoy the daily morning petting zoo, as well as dozens of different games, rides and activities for children of all ages.

The Riverside County Fair and National Date Festival ends on Feb. 23.

The Riverside County Fairgrounds is at 82-503 Highway 111.

For a complete schedule or to purchase tickets, go to www.datefest.org.