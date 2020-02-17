Riverside County Gas Prices Drop Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped one-tenth of a cent Monday to $3.471, one day after falling four-tenths of a cent.

The average price is the same as one week ago, 2.6 cents lower than one month ago, and 22.8 cents more than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service.

“Southern California gasoline average prices continue to be the most expensive in the country, and recent declines in oil prices worldwide have not yet made much of an impact locally,” said Jeffrey Spring, the Automobile Club of Southern California’s corporate communications manager.