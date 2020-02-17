Three Men Found Dead at Perris Cemetery

Three possible homicide victims were discovered Monday at a Perris cemetery, but the circumstances behind their deaths were unclear.

The bodies of the men were located early Monday in the 900 block of North Perris Boulevard, on the grounds of the Perris Valley Cemetery, just east of Interstate 215, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputy Robyn Flores said a homicide investigation has been underway throughout the day.

There was no word on how the victims died, nor were any other details disclosed, including their identities.

Deputies cordoned off the area as detectives examined and collected potential evidence, according to reports from the scene.