Body Found Burning in Desert Hot Springs Dumpster

An investigation was continuing Tuesday into the discovery of a burning body in a Desert Hot Springs dumpster on Presidents Day.
A police officer came upon the dumpster fire in the 14200 block of Palm Drive at 11:01 p.m. Monday and alerted firefighters, said city spokeswoman Doria Wilms.
After extinguishing the flames, firefighters discovered a man’s charred remains inside the dumpster, she said.
“This death is being treated as a suspicious death at this time,” Wilms said.
No additional information was released.