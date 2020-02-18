Border Patrol Apprehends MS-13 Gang Member

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a previously deported gang member early Monday morning.

The incident occurred at around 1:00 a.m., when agents assigned to the Calexico Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately 16 miles east of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Luis Arrecis, a 33-year-old Guatemalan national, is a self-admitted Mara Salvatrucha 13 gang member with an extensive immigration and criminal record.

An Immigration Judge previously removed Arrecis from the United States on October 2, 2012. Arrecis is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution.