Border Patrol Captures Man Wanted for Sexual Offenses

U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the El Centro Sector arrested a man wanted for sexual offenses on Monday evening.

The incident occurred at around 9 p.m., when agents assigned to the El Centro Station encountered a man suspected of illegally entering the United States approximately one-half mile west of the Calexico West Downtown Port of Entry. Agents arrested the man and transported him to the El Centro Station for immigration and criminal history screening.

Agents conducted records checks, which revealed that the man identified as Francisco Perez-Zamora, a 34-year-old Mexican national, had an outstanding warrant for sex assault from Decatur,

Georgia Sheriff Office.

Perez is being held in federal custody pending further criminal prosecution and will be extradited to Georgia.

In fiscal year 2020, El Centro Sector Border Patrol agents have arrested and removed 25 individuals either convicted or wanted on sexual offense charges after they entered the United States illegally.