Protests, Rallies Set for Trump’s Fundraiser Appearance in Coachella Valley

President Donald Trump’s supporters and detractors will hold dueling rallies Wednesday to coincide with the president’s brief appearance at a high-priced fundraiser in Rancho Mirage.

Trump is expected to fly into Palm Springs International Airport Wednesday morning. The arrival of Air Force One will be met by several hundred locals who will line up at multiple airport exits “hoping to catch a glimpse of him,” said Joy Miedecke, president of East Valley Republican Women Federated.

At least two anti-Trump protests are also planned almost 20 miles away in Rancho Mirage near the entrance of Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison’s nearly 250-acre private estate, where Trump is scheduled to attend a fundraising golf outing.

A group calling itself Courageous Resistance plans to gather near the entrance of Porcupine Creek on Tangier Road hoping to get within earshot of the motorcade starting at 11:30 a.m.

Coachella Valley United also plans to rally against the president at the corner of Highway 111 and Bob Hope Drive at 2 p.m. East Valley Republican Women Federated originally planned its own gathering at the corner as well, but that was canceled at the request of police, according to the group’s Facebook page.

The group is still hoping to catch Trump’s exit by gathering from noon to 2 p.m. at Indian Trail and Highway 111, where “police will have it marked off for Trump supporters,” according to the group. From 2 to 4 p.m., Trump supporters will also gather for a “flag rally” at the corner of Washington Street and Highway 111 in La Quinta.

Republican National Committee chairs Ronna McDaniel and Tommy Hicks Jr., national finance chairman Todd Ricketts and Trump reelection campaign manager Brad Parscale are among those expected to attend the fundraising event.

A $250,000 contribution will pay for a roundtable, photo opportunity with the president and golf outing for two. A $100,000 contribution includes a photo opportunity and golf outing, according to the invitation, first obtained by The Desert Sun.

Democratic National Committee spokesman John Weber issued a statement calling Trump’s Southern California fundraising swing “shameful.”

“Just after proposing devastating cuts to California families’ Social Security, Medicare and Medicaid, Donald Trump is spending time with the only Californians he’s ever cared about: ultra-wealthy donors,” Weber said. “Californians deserve a president who prioritizes the needs of working families over the demands of a few powerful special interests, and this November, we’ll send one to the White House.”

Trump is set to attend a campaign rally in Phoenix at Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum at 7 p.m. Wednesday, according to Trump’s reelection website.