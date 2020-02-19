Average Riverside County Gas Price Decreases Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped three-tenths of a cent Wednesday to $3.474, one day after rising six-tenths of a cent.

The average price is four-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 22.9 cents higher than one year ago but 1.9 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased 3.4 cents since the start of the year.

Since dropping 11 times in 16 days to its lowest amount since March 24, the average price dropped three times, risen twice and been unchanged twice, rising four-tenths of a cent.