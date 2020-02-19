Boyfriend of murdered college student arrested days after her disappearance

(WGCL) — A desperate search to find 23-year-old Anitra Gunn came to an end on Tuesday when Peach County law enforcement located the college student’s body.

“We’ve been looking everywhere, like we’ve been near the park really just looking everywhere,” said one man.

Police said Gunn was last seen around 11:30 a.m. on Valentine’s Day on Chestnut Hills Road.

The following day her car was found damaged and abandoned just a few miles away on Belle Street.

“This is completely abnormal behavior for her,” said Lawrence Spurgeon, Fort Valley Director of Public Safety.

Spurgeon said Gunn kept a routine, going to school and work. She is a student at Fort Valley State University. Spurgeon said she regularly checked in with her family and friends.

“Anytime you have a pattern that’s changed like this, yes we do consider it suspicious,” he told reporters.

DeMarcus Little was arrested Tuesday for criminal damage to Anitra Gunn’s property on February 5. The 23-year-old man is accused of smashing Gunn’s windows at her apartment. The tires on her vehicle were slashed, too, according to Fort Valley police. The investigation into Gunn’s death continues according to FVPD.

Her father Christopher Gunn released the following statement in a Facebook Post:

“Thank you to all who helped search and post and call and prayed for Anitra’s return. We are processing the devastating news and kindly ask for respect and privacy during this time as we wrap our hearts and minds around all of this. Please continue to pray for us as there are no words to describe this hurt. Information regarding services and where donations may be sent will be forthcoming. #JusticeforAnitra #RestinHisarms #WeLoveYouNeek”

The-CNN-Wire