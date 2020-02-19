Trial Begins For Palm Desert Man Accused of Severely Beating Pregnant Wife

Jury selection resumed Wednesday for the trial of a 29-year-old convicted felon accused of repeatedly kicking his pregnant wife in the stomach and head until she lost consciousness last summer.

Andrew Phillip Allen, a two-strike defendant, could face a life sentence of convicted of nine felony counts, including inflicting corporal injury, assault with a gun, criminal threats and wilful child cruelty, according to prosecutors.

Jury selection, which began Tuesday, is expected to carry into next week.

Allen was arrested on Aug. 20, after Riverside County sheriff’s deputies responding to a 911 call arrived at the Palm Desert apartment that Allen, his wife and their two young children shared on Hovley Lane, according to court and jail records.

A court filing submitted by Deputy District Attorney Shea Strand alleges that Allen abused his wife on two separate occasions in the early morning hours that day before a passerby called 911 about 10 a.m.

The prosecutor alleged that one of the fights occurred while the couple’s children, who were 6 and 10 at the time, were eating breakfast. Allen allegedly slapped his wife, causing her to fall, then delivered repeated kicks to her head until she temporarily lost consciousness, according to the court filing.

While on the ground, Allen allegedly kicked the victim in the stomach. He then allegedly pulled out a handgun, raised it to her head and threatened to kill her.

Jail records list the defendant as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, and 210 pounds.

According to court records, Stewart has prior convictions for corporal injury and preventing a witness from testifying.

The defendant is being held on $1 million bail at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning.