Felon charged with burglary after allegedly breaking into a family’s home near Desert Hot Springs and cooking breakfast.

A 61-year-old felon was charged with burglary Thursday after allegedly breaking into a family’s home near Desert Hot Springs, cooking their food and then taking off his pants.

Deputies arrived about 7:30 a.m. Tuesday to a burglary-in-progress call at a home in the 16000 block of Via Corto East in unincorporated Riverside County, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

Residents reported awakening to find Carl Cimino of Desert Hot Springs cooking scrambled eggs with baloney and ranch dressing and eating the family’s store-bought flan, The Desert Sun reported. The family also heard yelling and banging prior to exiting the house and calling 911.

Deputies established a line around the house after arriving and made repeated announcements requesting Cimino exit the house, which he did not, sheriff’s officials said.

With the help of a K9 unit, Cimino was arrested about 30 minutes later inside the house, according to court and jail records.

According to court documents, the defendant was previously convicted of felony burglary.

During his arrest, Cimino’s pants were off and he was speaking incoherently, witnesses told The Desert Sun.

Jail records show he was out on bail during the alleged burglary after being arrested Jan. 23 in La Quinta on drug-related allegations.

Nobody was reported to be hurt, and there was no reported damage to the home.

Cimino is being held at the Indio jail on $35,000 bail. He is awaiting an arraignment scheduled for 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio.