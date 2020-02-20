President Trump Says Palm Springs Wind Turbines ‘Look Like Hell’

Just one day after visiting the Coachella Valley, President Trump holds a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colorado, during which, he went on a rant about wind energy.

In his speech, he comments on “windmills”, specifically the Palm Springs turbines. He says, “Look at Palm Springs, California. [Turbines] are all over the place. They are closed, rotting, they look like hell.”

During the president’s speech he started talking about the deaths of bald eagles due to “windmills”, then quickly started bashing Palm Springs’ “windmills”.

The rally, where thousands of supporters gathered, lasted 98 minutes, and during his speech, he also lambasted the Academy Awards, Brad Pitt and Michael Bloomberg.

President Trump made a stop in the Coachella Valley Wednesday, spending his time at Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison’s Rancho Mirage estate.