Driver Under Arrest After High-Speed Chase Beginning in Desert Hot Springs

A high-speed chase that began in Desert Hot Springs eventually ends in Palm Springs, and officials tell us the driver is under arrest.

It started around 8:00 p.m. near Palm Dr. and Paul Rd. Doria Wilms, Desert Hot Springs city manager, tells us it began when police were attempting to stop a wanted suspect. The suspect didn’t stop for police.

In viewer video we received, there are multiple police cars trailing the suspect’s vehicle near downtown Palm Springs on Ramon Rd. and Indian Canyon Dr. There’s also a police helicopter seen overhead in the video, following the subject.

Wilms says the chase ended just before 9 p.m. on Rosa Parks Rd. in Palm Springs. We’re told the suspect is in custody. The identity of the suspect has yet to be released.

No one was injured during the incident.