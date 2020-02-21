Pigeons with MAGA Hats Glued to their Heads Released in Las Vegas

One group protested Wednesday’s Democratic debate in Las Vegas in an unusual way, with pigeons donning “Make America Great Again” hats.

An underground group called P.U.T.I.N, short for Pigeons United To Interfere Now, is taking credit for the stunt,

The flock was released in downtown Las Vegas, the found says, as a way to show loyalty to the President.

The owner of a pigeon rescue says there’s no law that prohibits a person from doing something like this because the city considers them pest.

Mariah Hillman says it’s not about politics, but protecting the pigeons. “Glue a hat to your head. Glue a hat to your kid’s head. It’s the same thing. We all have a right to live free from harm, it doesn’t matter what kind of animal you’re considered to be. Our language is what causes these animals to be treated like this.”

The founder of P.U.T.I.N says the idea was months in the making.

In a release, the group said it was inspired by a cold-war era CIA operation that fitted pigeons with tiny cameras to spy on the Soviet Union sites.