Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops Slightly

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped three-tenths of a cent Monday to $3.478, one day after rising seven-tenths of a cent.

The average price is seven-tenths of a cent more than one week ago and 21.6 cents higher than one year ago but 1.6 cents less than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It has decreased 3 cents since the start of the year.

Since dropping 11 times in 16 days to its lowest amount since March 24, the average price dropped six times, risen four times and has been unchanged twice, rising eight-tenths of a cent.