Eisenhower Health Only Coachella Valley Hospital Named in Patient Safety Honor Roll

Eisenhower Health (Eisenhower Medical Center) has been named to the Patient Safety Honor Roll by California Health and Human Services, along with Cal Hospital Compare for excellence in patient safety. Eisenhower is the only Coachella Valley hospital to receive this recognition.

“Eisenhower Health continually strives to provide the safest and highest quality of care to our patients,” says Christine Johnstone, MHA, MSN, RN, PHN, Vice President, Quality and Process Improvement, Eisenhower Health. “It is an honor to be recognized for the exceptional care our physicians, nurses and staff give our patients each and every day.”

“Honor Roll hospitals have to meet a rigorous threshold of performance measures that include Hospital Acquired Infections, the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality Patient Safety Indicator (PSI 90 Composite), Sepsis Management and Patient Experience,” adds Johnstone. “We were evaluated to have consistently demonstrated a strong culture of safety across multiple departments.”

Honor roll hospitals must meet a rigorous evaluation by having at least two-thirds of measure results exceed the 50th percentile and no measure result below the 10th percentile. Award recipients must also have an “A” in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade for the past three reporting periods. Eisenhower Health has consistently achieved an “A” Safety Grade rating for the last six reporting periods — the only Coachella Valley hospital to do so.

“Improving the quality of patient care in hospitals is critically important,” said Dr. Ghaly. “These annual measurements through Cal Hospital Compare allow us to acknowledge hospitals doing excellent work and also inform hospitals when improvement is needed.”

“Cal Hospital Compare is proud to contribute to the statewide effort to improve quality in the hospital setting by providing a roadmap and way to evaluate performance for hospitals in the important areas of maternity, patient safety, and opioid care and show where improvement is needed,” says Bruce Spurlock, MD, the executive director of Cal Hospital Compare. “We invite all California hospitals to use these honor rolls as a tool to evaluate and benchmark performance against other hospitals.”

The Patient Safety Honor Roll offers Californians a meticulously evaluated list of hospitals that have consistently demonstrated a strong culture of safety across multiple departments and offers hospitals an additional tool to evaluate their own performance.

Eisenhower Health is a not-for-profit, comprehensive health care institution that includes the 463-bed Eisenhower Hospital, the Barbara Sinatra Children’s Center at Eisenhower and the Annenberg Center for Health Sciences at Eisenhower.

The Betty Ford Center is also located on the Eisenhower campus. Eisenhower is renowned for its Centers of Excellence in Orthopedics, Cardiovascular, Neuroscience and Oncology. Situated on 130 acres in Rancho Mirage, and with outpatient clinics across the valley, Eisenhower Health has provided a full range of quality medical and educational services for more than 45 years for residents and visitors to the greater Coachella Valley. Eisenhower has earned ANCC Magnet Recognition® for professionalism in nursing and excellence in patient care. The first accredited teaching hospital in the valley, Eisenhower trains physician residents in Internal Medicine, Family Medicine and Emergency Medicine.