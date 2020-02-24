Fight Threats Debunked at Desert Hot Springs High School

A rumor spreading across Facebook that there was going to be a gang fight Monday at Desert Hot Springs High School has been found false.

The follow note was sent to Desert Hot Springs High School parents:

Good morning DHSHS parents,

We received information this morning that a parent shared on Facebook that she heard a rumor there was going to be a gang fight today at our high school involving weapons. Police were immediately notified, along with PSUSD and site security officers. At this time, there is no indication that this is a verifiable threat. However, Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the source of the rumor. We used metal detectors at the entrances to campus this morning, and have extra security and police presence to ensure that our students and staff are safe.

Please let your child know that we are aware of the threat and are taking the appropriate steps to ensure their safety. Should any student feel the need to speak to someone about their concerns, we will have assistance available in the office. Please remember that if you see something, say something. As we get more information throughout the day, we will update our parents, students, and staff.

Thank you for your cooperation,

Caroline Cota

Principal

Desert Hot Springs High School

NBC Palm Springs spoke received additional information from the City of Desert Hot Springs Public Information Officer:

The school received information this morning that a parent shared on Facebook that she heard a rumor there was going to be a gang fight today the high school involving weapons. Our officers were immediately notified, along with PSUSD and site security officers. Desert Hot Springs Police Department is investigating the source of the rumor. Metal detectors were used at the entrances to campus this morning, and extra security and police presence is on site at the school.

Although classes were not canceled, Facebook video and photos show a busy parking lot and parents picking up their children.